Cambridge council approves another step in recreation complex project

Cambridge is one step closer to building its long-awaited multiplex.

City council gave its approval Tuesday to continue the design development process for the Cambridge Recreation Complex and Idea Exchange library.

The city said it will be one of two buildings on a 32.5 acre plot of land, near the intersection of Dundas Street South and Branchton Road, in the south end of the city.

In a media release, the city said it "plans to issue an RFQ (Request for Quotation) as soon as possible to procure design architects who will complete two concepts of graduated value and undertake public consultation."

Council will then need to approve the design and budget.

According to the city's website, the recreation complex will include a swimming and leisure pool, gyms, running track, multi-purpose rooms, and a branch of IDEA Exchange/Cambridge Public Library. A childcare facility, a public and Catholic elementary schools are also in the plans, as is a new residential development called Southpoint. It will include 300 single homes, townhouses and apartment buildings.

"This is an essential space that will serve as a true community hub, where people can connect, learn and grow," said Mayor Kathryn McGarry in the media release. "It's about wellbeing and building an overall sense of community. This is an incredible partnership and investing in spaces like this are key to building a thriving, healthy and prosperous city for all."

The city did not provide an updated estimated cost of the project, but said construction costs have gone up due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and world events. They added these continue to pose a problem for large projects, like the Cambridge recreation complex.

Construction expected to be complete by 2025.