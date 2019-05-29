

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A new site has been proposed for the Cambridge multiplex and it could be ready to build by 2021, but it could look much different than the project’s original plan.

Director of asset management Yogesh Shah will put forth a number of recommendations at the June 4 general committee meeting.

Among those recommendations is a new site: city-owned land in Southeast Galt.

“The preferred approach, as demonstrated in this report, presents the most cost-effective and timely solution, and the lowest uncertainty with respect to project cost and schedule,” the recommendation reads in the committee agenda.

An online survey from 909 respondents found that 29 per cent of people preferred Southeast Galt as the site of the multiplex. That was second to 261 Hespeler Road, the Grand River Flea Market Block, which garnered 39 per cent of votes.

Council found that people were less concerned about the location of the multiplex and that they’d prefer that more money was invested in the facility itself than in buying land to build it: the project is expected to cost $59 million if it were to be built at Southeast Galt.

However, recommended construction plans at this locationdo not include a number of ideal features. Rather than build four new ice pads as part of the multiplex, the recommendation would see the city begin discussions to add an additional pair of ice pads to the existing Cambridge Sports Park Facility.

The recommendation is also seeking that “Council approves the plan to decommission Karl Homuth Arena, Duncan McIntosh Arena and Dickson Arena as ice facilities at such time as the new ice pads are operational.”

Another recommendation is that the multiplex feature a 25-metre swimming pool as opposed to a longer 50-metre pool, the latter of which would cost 2.5 to three times more. The recommendation instead is to speak to the region regarding the future possibility of a separate 50-metre pool facility in the region.

The report notes, council could still decide to move ahead with the bigger pool and the four rinks if it decided those additions were worthwhile.

The recommendation says that most of the money for the project would come from development charges in the city, while $15.2 million would come from property taxes.

That said, the province’s proposed Bill 108 could change the amount of money that the city gets from those charges, adding another layer of uncertainty to a years-long project.