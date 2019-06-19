

CTV Kitchener





A question plaguing Cambridge City Hall for the last five years has been answered.

The location for the long awaited sports multiplex has been chosen.

The recreation facility will sit on city owned land in southeast Galt.

The city says the location makes sense for the community: roughly 27,000 people live within a 15 minute walk of those chosen location.

The facility will feature a pool, multiple gyms and a fitness track.

No ice rinks are in the plans at the new site.

Instead, the city says they will add a second ice pad when they rebuild the Preston Auditorium.

They are also plan to enter negations with Buckingham Sports, the private company who own and operate the Cambridge Sports Park.

If the private partnership does not work out, the city says they can build at the Hespeler arena or at the southeast Galt site.

Construction of the multiplex isn’t expected to begin for 2-3 years due to soil contamination.