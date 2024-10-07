Toronto Maple Leafs sign deal with Waterloo native Steven Lorentz
Waterloo native Steven Lorentz has earned a spot with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Lorentz was born in Kitchener but grew up in Waterloo. He spent his minor hockey career with the Waterloo Wolves.
The 28-year-old has agreed to a one-year deal with the Leafs.
This comes two days before the Leafs open their season against the Montreal Canadiens.
The deal is worth $775,000 and is the fourth NHL team for Lorentz after being with teams in Carolina, San Jose and Florida.
Lorentz joins the Leafs after a professional tryout last month and scored one goal in four pre-season games.
The forward is coming off a Stanely Cup win with the Florida Panthers last season, scoring two goals in 16 playoff appearances.
