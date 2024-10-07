Stabbing in Cambridge sends 2 to hospital; 2 suspects sought

Two people were hurt after an alleged assault involving a stabbing in the Preston area of Cambridge.

It happened just before 12:50 p.m. Sunday. Waterloo Regional Police say two groups of people met in the area of Eagle Street North and Laurel Street, and a dispute occurred.

One victim, a 41-year-old Cambridge man, was reportedly stabbed, and another victim, a 36-year-old woman, had a noxious substance allegedly thrown on her.

The two victims were taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the suspects has been identified and a warrant for his arrest has been requested, according to police.

The second suspect is described as a white man, between 22 and 32-years-old, with a medium build and brown curly hair, wearing a black shirt, pants and shoes.

The investigation remains ongoing by WRPS’ General Investigations Unit.