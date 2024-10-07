KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Stabbing in Cambridge sends 2 to hospital; 2 suspects sought

    Waterloo Regional Police say two groups of people met in the area of Eagle Street North and Laurel Street, and a dispute occurred. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police say two groups of people met in the area of Eagle Street North and Laurel Street, and a dispute occurred. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)
    Share

    Two people were hurt after an alleged assault involving a stabbing in the Preston area of Cambridge.

    It happened just before 12:50 p.m. Sunday. Waterloo Regional Police say two groups of people met in the area of Eagle Street North and Laurel Street, and a dispute occurred.

    One victim, a 41-year-old Cambridge man, was reportedly stabbed, and another victim, a 36-year-old woman, had a noxious substance allegedly thrown on her.

    The two victims were taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

    One of the suspects has been identified and a warrant for his arrest has been requested, according to police.

    The second suspect is described as a white man, between 22 and 32-years-old, with a medium build and brown curly hair, wearing a black shirt, pants and shoes.

    The investigation remains ongoing by WRPS’ General Investigations Unit.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News