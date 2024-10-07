$50K worth of copper wire stolen from Cambridge business: police

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is continuing to investigate a copper wire theft from a Cambridge business.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a business in the area of Sheldon Drive and Conestoga Boulevard on Sunday morning.

Police say four suspects broke into the business and stole four rolls of copper wire, valued at approximately $50,000.

WRPS is encouraging business owners and employees to consider the following safety measures to help prevent thefts:

Consider installing a surveillance/security system which can be monitored remotely.

Ensure all currently installed surveillance/security systems are in good working order.

Keep some lighting on inside for surveillance opportunities during the overnight hours.

Report suspicious persons or vehicles observed during operating hours to police.

The investigation remains ongoing by WRPS’ Break, Enter, and Vehicle Theft Team.