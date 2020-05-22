WATERLOO -- A 34-year-old man is facing drug trafficking charges after police carried out three different search warrants in Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police’s drugs and firearms team, emergency response unit, and frontline patrol entered three residencesin the city between Wednesday and Thursday, according to officials.

Police say the warrants were a result of a drug investigation into a Cambridge man.

Suspected fentanyl, Canadian currency, and drug paraphernalia were reportedly seized from addresses on Southview Crescent, Christopher Drive, and Myers Road.

A man from Cambridge is now facing drug trafficking charges, which have not yet been proven in court.