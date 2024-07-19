KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Three people hurt in Kitchener crash

    Three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on King Street East in Kitchener.

    Waterloo Regional Police said the collision near Sportsworld Drive happened around 7:25 p.m. Thursday.

    They said the driver of a Jeep, a 38-year-old man from Cambridge, was injured. An 83-year-old Kitchener man who was driving a Mitsubishi was also hurt, as was a passenger in the Mitsubishi.

    The intersection was partially closed for several hours while police investigated.

    Police said charges are expected.

    Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage is encouraged to contact investigators.

