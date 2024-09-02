Injured tabby cat rescued in Cambridge, Ont. after being found with buckshot wound

Marmalade, a young orange tabby cat, is on the mend after enduring what animal rescuers believe was a grim and painful experience.

“I did the X-Ray, and we all just were staring at it because it was unlike something we would typically see on a day-to-day. You don't see an animal that's been shot every single day,” said Cailey Seymour, executive director at Dorset Rescue Kittens.

Dorset Rescue Kittens (DRK), a non-profit rescue located in Puslinch, Ont., was contacted by a concerned community member just before the Labour Day weekend about an injured cat in a Cambridge neighbourhood.

“My colleague was cleaning up his paw, which was at the time pretty much from his elbow down to his claws [and] was completely covered in blood and pus that had been kind of building up over the course of probably 7 to 10 days,” Seymour told CTV News in an interview Monday.

Veterinarians confirmed Marmalade’s injuries were from a buckshot wound.

“Essentially when you look at an X-Ray, metal fragments are like a very bright white. They have a very different look than any other thing that you would find in the body and I was like, ‘What is that?’ and my vet immediately said ‘buckshot.’ My jaw just dropped,” recalled Seymour.

An X-Ray image shows buckshot residue in Marmalade the cat's wrist. (Submitted: Cailey Seymour)

While at the vet, Marmalade also tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus.

“[It’s] very similar to HIV in humans in that their immune system is very compromised,” explained Seymour. “In his situation, he has something called resorptive lesions, so essentially his teeth and his gums are reacting and it’s causing his teeth to decay, meaning he will need to get them all removed.”

When it comes to his buckshot injury, according to the recue, the best chance for Marmalade's recovery and overall health is for his front left leg to be amputated.

“Essentially, the bullet likely went through his arm, shattering all of his wrist bones. You can see in the X-Ray, just all of the bones are crumbled.”

Marmalade's surgery is set for the Tuesday following the long weekend. In the meantime, the rescue is hoping to raise some funds for his medical bills and long-term recovery.

“We’ve been really, really grateful in that we’ve raised about $2,000 for him. I estimate his care will be between $6,000 and $10,000. We’re definitely looking for a little bit more support from the community just so that we know that we can provide him with absolutely everything he needs,” said Seymour.

It'll be a long road to recovery but Seymour says the rescue will help him on his journey to adapt to his new life on three legs.

“I'm hopeful that we'll be able to find somewhere for him within the next month or so. Again, we want him to recover from his leg so I think this will probably be a two to three month journey for him. Get him healed from his leg amputation and get him healed from his teeth. So long term, hopefully we'll be finding him a great home. He's very friendly, very affectionate and from what we've seen, he does like the companionship of other cats.”

Number of feral and stray cats is increasing: rescue

The incident has shaken the cat rescue community. It’s the second time in recent weeks that a cat has been found injured in Waterloo Region after they were believed to be shot.

Just last month, another cat was discovered in North Dumfries with a similar injury after it had been reportedly tied up and used as a paintball target.

Both of these incidents are not being investigated by police because there’s not enough information and no reports were filed.

Seymour noted that the presence of large feral cat colonies has grown throughout Waterloo Region and beyond over the years. She explained that these colonies often include both feral and stray cats and while efforts have been made too manage and care for these cats, the presence of such large groups can sometimes lead to increased risks, including targeted violence.

“Some people consider them an invasive species. Our domestic house cat is not meant to be living in the wild, uncared for by a human and procreating. A lot of people look at these cats in that negative light. So to them, it’s just another wild animal that they don’t want on their property. The unfortunate reality of being a feral cat is you’re exposed to humans not really wanting you.”

Seymour emphasized the need for greater community awareness and support, not just to protect these animals, but to also ensure their well-being through initiatives like spaying and neutering.