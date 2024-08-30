KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Labour Day 2024: What’s open and closed in Waterloo Region

    Open Closed sign generic
    Share

    The last long weekend of the summer is here.

    It’s expected to be a busy one in Waterloo Region with post-secondary students moving into residence, and parents out doing some last-minute back-to-school shopping

    Before you make any plans, you’ll want to know what’s open, what’s closed and what’s changed for Labour Day.

    Region of Waterloo

    OPEN

    • Region of Waterloo International Airport
    • Region of Waterloo Museums – Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Schneider Haus, McDougall Cottage
    • Regular curbside pickup for garbage, blue box, green bin, yard waste and bulky items
    • Cooling spaces at 150 Main Street in Cambridge and 150 Frederick Street in Kitchener (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

    CLOSED

    • All regional administrative offices
    • Waste sites in Cambridge and Waterloo for residential drop-off
    • Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Schneider Haus National Historic Site, McDougall Cottage Historic Site
    • All Region of Waterloo libraries
    • LCBO stores

    NOTE

    • Grand River Transit will run on a holiday schedule
    • Fireworks not permitted on Labour Day

    Kitchener

    OPEN

    • Outdoor pools – Harry Class, Idlewood, Kiwanis Park and Wilson
    • Splash pads
    • Doon Valley and Rockway golf courses
    • Budd Park outdoor sports fields for scheduled rentals
    • Beer Store at 250 Bleams Rd.

    CLOSED

    • Kitchener City Hall
    • Fairview Park Mall
    • Kitchener Public Library
    • All community centres
    • The Aud
    • All arenas
    • Budd Park indoor sports facility
    • Fairview Park Mall

    Waterloo

    OPEN

    • Moses Springer Outdoor Pool (12:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
    • Adult Rec Centre
    • Beer Stores at 70 Weber St. N. and 624 King St. N. (drive-thru only)

    CLOSED

    • Waterloo City Hall
    • Conestoga Mall
    • Albert McCormick Community Centre
    • Bechtel Park Soccer & Sports Centre
    • Moses Springer Community Centre
    • RIM Park
    • Waterloo Memorial Rec Complex & Swimplex

    Cambridge

    OPEN

    • Pools – George Hancock and Ed Newland (11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.)
    • Beer Stores at 200 Franklin Blvd. and 150 Holiday Inn Dr. (drive-thru only)

    CLOSED

    • Cambridge City Hall
    • Idea Exchange/Cambridge Public Library
    • Administrative buildings
    • Community Centres – Ted Wake, David Durward, William E. Pautler, Cambridge Centre for the Arts, All Reuter
    • Pools – W.G. Johnson, John Dolson Centre
    • Arena – Duncan McIntosh, Dickson Centre, Galt Arena, Karl Homuth, Hespeler Memorial Arena
    • Cambridge Centre Mall

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News