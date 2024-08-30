Labour Day 2024: What’s open and closed in Waterloo Region

The last long weekend of the summer is here.

It’s expected to be a busy one in Waterloo Region with post-secondary students moving into residence, and parents out doing some last-minute back-to-school shopping

Before you make any plans, you’ll want to know what’s open, what’s closed and what’s changed for Labour Day.

Region of Waterloo

OPEN

Region of Waterloo International Airport

Region of Waterloo Museums – Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Schneider Haus, McDougall Cottage

Regular curbside pickup for garbage, blue box, green bin, yard waste and bulky items

Cooling spaces at 150 Main Street in Cambridge and 150 Frederick Street in Kitchener (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

CLOSED

All regional administrative offices

Waste sites in Cambridge and Waterloo for residential drop-off

All Region of Waterloo libraries

LCBO stores

NOTE

Grand River Transit will run on a holiday schedule

Fireworks not permitted on Labour Day

Kitchener

OPEN

Outdoor pools – Harry Class, Idlewood, Kiwanis Park and Wilson

Splash pads

Doon Valley and Rockway golf courses

Budd Park outdoor sports fields for scheduled rentals

Beer Store at 250 Bleams Rd.

CLOSED

Kitchener City Hall

Fairview Park Mall

Kitchener Public Library

All community centres

The Aud

All arenas

Budd Park indoor sports facility

Waterloo

OPEN

Moses Springer Outdoor Pool (12:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Adult Rec Centre

Beer Stores at 70 Weber St. N. and 624 King St. N. (drive-thru only)

CLOSED

Waterloo City Hall

Conestoga Mall

Albert McCormick Community Centre

Bechtel Park Soccer & Sports Centre

Moses Springer Community Centre

RIM Park

Waterloo Memorial Rec Complex & Swimplex

Cambridge

OPEN

Pools – George Hancock and Ed Newland (11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Beer Stores at 200 Franklin Blvd. and 150 Holiday Inn Dr. (drive-thru only)

CLOSED