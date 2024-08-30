Labour Day 2024: What’s open and closed in Waterloo Region
The last long weekend of the summer is here.
It’s expected to be a busy one in Waterloo Region with post-secondary students moving into residence, and parents out doing some last-minute back-to-school shopping
Before you make any plans, you’ll want to know what’s open, what’s closed and what’s changed for Labour Day.
Region of Waterloo
OPEN
- Region of Waterloo International Airport
- Region of Waterloo Museums – Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Schneider Haus, McDougall Cottage
- Regular curbside pickup for garbage, blue box, green bin, yard waste and bulky items
- Cooling spaces at 150 Main Street in Cambridge and 150 Frederick Street in Kitchener (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
CLOSED
- All regional administrative offices
- Waste sites in Cambridge and Waterloo for residential drop-off
- Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Schneider Haus National Historic Site, McDougall Cottage Historic Site
- All Region of Waterloo libraries
- LCBO stores
NOTE
- Grand River Transit will run on a holiday schedule
- Fireworks not permitted on Labour Day
Kitchener
OPEN
- Outdoor pools – Harry Class, Idlewood, Kiwanis Park and Wilson
- Splash pads
- Doon Valley and Rockway golf courses
- Budd Park outdoor sports fields for scheduled rentals
- Beer Store at 250 Bleams Rd.
CLOSED
- Kitchener City Hall
- Fairview Park Mall
- Kitchener Public Library
- All community centres
- The Aud
- All arenas
- Budd Park indoor sports facility
- Fairview Park Mall
Waterloo
OPEN
- Moses Springer Outdoor Pool (12:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
- Adult Rec Centre
- Beer Stores at 70 Weber St. N. and 624 King St. N. (drive-thru only)
CLOSED
- Waterloo City Hall
- Conestoga Mall
- Albert McCormick Community Centre
- Bechtel Park Soccer & Sports Centre
- Moses Springer Community Centre
- RIM Park
- Waterloo Memorial Rec Complex & Swimplex
Cambridge
OPEN
- Pools – George Hancock and Ed Newland (11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.)
- Beer Stores at 200 Franklin Blvd. and 150 Holiday Inn Dr. (drive-thru only)
CLOSED
- Cambridge City Hall
- Idea Exchange/Cambridge Public Library
- Administrative buildings
- Community Centres – Ted Wake, David Durward, William E. Pautler, Cambridge Centre for the Arts, All Reuter
- Pools – W.G. Johnson, John Dolson Centre
- Arena – Duncan McIntosh, Dickson Centre, Galt Arena, Karl Homuth, Hespeler Memorial Arena
- Cambridge Centre Mall
