Why a Cambridge, Ont. minor hockey team is joining an independent league
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
The Grand River Raiders have decided to play in the Ontario Rep Hockey League instead of one sanctioned by Hockey Canada.
Team officials said the choice offers them more freedom in terms of time, schedule and location.
“This is an option where there’s no restrictions,” said Bryan Luke, director of hockey operations for the Grand River Raiders.
The team will begin their inaugural season in October.
What is the Ontario Rep Hockey League?
The Ontario Rep Hockey League (ORHL) was formed in 2011 and calls itself the largest independent hockey league in Ontario with more than 40 teams ranging from Novice (U9) to Midget (U18).
The ORHL is partnered with the Amateur Athletic Union, which allows the league to play games and tournaments against other programs sanctioned by the AAU in the USA and Europe.
According to the league’s website, key differences include no address boundaries or border, a full ice Novice program, no body checking allowed across all divisions, and no regular season games scheduled on Monday through Thursday to eliminate weeknight travel.
“Every 10 calls I receive from a disgruntled Hockey Canada parent is [about] politics in hockey,” ORHL President Keven McKinnon said. “We have no boundaries, no borders, no releases.”
The league expects to have 51 teams across southern Ontario this season.
Welcoming the Raiders
The Grand River Raiders plan to put together four teams from U11 to U16 for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.
They held player evaluations and tryouts for all teams throughout the month of May.
“It’s just another option for players to come in, really enjoy hockey and to learn as much as they can and develop,” Ahren Spylo, the head coach of the U16 Grand River Raiders, told CTV News.
The team has also announced their affiliation with the St. George Ravens Junior A Hockey Club, giving players a chance to focus on their growth beyond the ORHL and work toward playing for the older team in the future.
