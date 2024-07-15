KITCHENER
    Three people displaced by Guelph apartment fire

    Apartment building on Chancellors Way in Guelph on July 15, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News) Apartment building on Chancellors Way in Guelph on July 15, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)
    Three people have been displaced after flames broke out Sunday night at a Guelph apartment building.

    Crews from five stations were called to the low-rise at 220 Chancellors Way around 6:40 p.m.

    The four people who were inside the unit got out safely and the rest of the building was also evacuated.

    Officials said the fire was the result of a cooking incident.

    The damage was contained to the unit where the fire started.

    Officials said the three residents who live there won’t be able to return, but they've already arranged other accommodations.

