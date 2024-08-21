Driver's urgent bathroom plea holds no water with Brantford Police

A driver is facing multiple charges after telling officers they were speeding because they needed to use the bathroom.

Brantford Police said the driver was clocked at 100 km/h in a 50 km/h community safety zone on Conklin Road.

Instead of finding any relief, the driver was slapped with several charges, including stunt driving, speeding and failure to surrender licence.

In Ontario, a driver can be charged with stunt driving if they are travelling 40km/h or more on roads with a speed limit of less than 80 km/hr.

Stunt drivers can face a fine of up to $10,000, six months in jail, and a three year licence suspension for the first conviction.