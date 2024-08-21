KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver's urgent bathroom plea holds no water with Brantford Police

    A radar speed enforcement tool is seen in this image from Brantford Police Service. (Courtesy: Brantford Police Service) A radar speed enforcement tool is seen in this image from Brantford Police Service. (Courtesy: Brantford Police Service)
    Share

    A driver is facing multiple charges after telling officers they were speeding because they needed to use the bathroom.

    Brantford Police said the driver was clocked at 100 km/h in a 50 km/h community safety zone on Conklin Road.

    Instead of finding any relief, the driver was slapped with several charges, including stunt driving, speeding and failure to surrender licence.

    In Ontario, a driver can be charged with stunt driving if they are travelling 40km/h or more on roads with a speed limit of less than 80 km/hr.

    Stunt drivers can face a fine of up to $10,000, six months in jail, and a three year licence suspension for the first conviction.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News