Man exposes himself, reaches into car in downtown Guelph: police

Guelph Police are looking for a suspect after they were told a man exposed himself and tried to reach into a female’s car in downtown Guelph.

Officers said a female employee of a business was walking to her vehicle in the Baker Street and Chapel Lane area between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday when she noticed a man standing on a sidewalk.

The worker said she got into her car and opened up her driver’s window. She told police the man approached her vehicle and stood beside the car.

She then noticed the man was exposing himself and she said he tried to reach into the car. She quickly closed the window.

The suspect left the area.

The employee said she saw a small black hatchback speeding out of the parking lot a short time later, but she was not sure if the vehicle was involved in the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20 with a slim build and black curly hair. At the time he was wearing blue basketball shorts, a loose-fitting blue t-shirt and a blue baseball cap.