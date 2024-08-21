KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Park in Ayr, Ont. remains closed following tornado

    Debris litters the community soccer field in Ayr, Ont. on August 19, 2024. Debris litters the community soccer field in Ayr, Ont. on August 19, 2024.
    Share

    A park in Ayr, Ont. will remain closed for an indefinite period of time as crews continue to clean up following a tornado.

    An EF1 tornado touched down in the Greenfield Drive and Northumberland Street area of Ayr on Saturday, leaving behind a 5.23 km trail of damage.

    In a news release, the Township of North Dumfries said Public Works crews are still trying to clean up the mess left behind, and Cowan Park will remain closed for the time being. The township believes it will take approximately a week to restore the park.

    The North Dumfries Community Complex has reopened, but the dog park, community garden and beach volleyball courts are still closed. The township plans to use a rolling magnet to scour the area for nails and other metal debris that may be a hazard. Workers will also be trying to remove any glass that may have been broken by the storm. There is no timeline to reopen the dog park, garden, or volleyball courts.

    The township is asking drivers to avoid the Greenfield Road area between Northumberland Street and Trussler Road unless necessary. They said increased traffic is affecting the clean up efforts.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    They all say they've got the Holy Grail. So who's right?

    You enter a special chapel or museum, where the holiest of items resides. Behind a glass case stands the stuff of legend: the Holy Grail. Believers flock to see them and pray over them. But which is the real grail – and does it even exist?

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News