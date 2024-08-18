Three youths arrested after Cambridge shooting

A 17-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl have been arrested after a shooting in Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said the three suspects met with a 22-year-old victim on August 18 and got into his car.

A fight began and the victim was shot.

Investigators said the suspects took off in the vehicle, driving it off the road and into the Grand River in the Water Street North and Dando Avenue area.

The suspects were able to get out of the partially submerged car, leaving the victim behind.

Emergency services were called to the area and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The vehicle was pulled out of the Grand River on Sunday,

The WRPS Robbery Unit identified and arrested the suspects on Wednesday. They say all three are from Kitchener.

Police completed search warrants at the suspects’ homes and found one firearm with ammunition.

All three youths have been charged with several criminal offences including robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault and other firearm-related charges.

All three suspects are being held in custody.