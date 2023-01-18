Three people charged after 1.5 tonnes of cocaine allegedly smuggled into Canada: RCMP

1.5 tonnes of cocaine seized in Saint John, N.B. (Submitted/RCMP) 1.5 tonnes of cocaine seized in Saint John, N.B. (Submitted/RCMP)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver