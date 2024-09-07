15-year-old reported missing in Brantford

A 15-year-old Brantford girl has been reported missing.

According to the Brantford Police Service, Jada hasn’t been seen since 10:18 p.m. on Sept. 1 in the area of King George Road and Wood Street.

Jada is described as a white female with straight brown shoulder-length hair which she normally wears in a bun. She’s 5’2”, 100 lbs. and has a thin build.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black sweater, black jogging pants with three white stripes down the leg, and a short black winter coat with a hood. The teen also had sunglasses on top of her head and a red handkerchief tied to her black West 49 bag.

Anyone who knows where Jada is, or has seen her since Sept. 1, is asked to contact police at 519-756-7050. Anonymous tips can also be shared with Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or online.