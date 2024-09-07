Wheelchair basketball player from Fergus ends his Paralympic career

Patrick Anderson is heading home after his sixth – and final – Paralympic Games.

The 45-year-old wheelchair basketball player from Fergus, Ont. has been competing with the Senior Men’s National Team in Paris, France.

The Canadians were hoping for another medal after getting gold at the Paralympic Games in 2000, 2004 and 2012, as well as the silver medal in 2008. The team placed 11th in 2016 and 8th in 2020.

However, it wasn’t meant to be.

Team Canada fell to Germany in the bronze medal game on Saturday.

The final score was 75-62.

Anderson was the top player with a team high of 31 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

“A bronze medal would’ve been the perfect ending to this run – not just this couple of weeks, but for me, coming back in 2017 and all of the ups and downs, but that’s not how life works,” he said in a media release from Wheelchair Basketball Canada. “I’m still very proud to have gone on this journey with these guys. I’m really proud of them, and I look forward to seeing what they do going forward.”

Anderson was also one of two athletes to carry in the Canadian flag at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

According to Wheelchair Basketball Canada, Anderson is “largely considered to be the best wheelchair basketball player in the world and one of the greatest to have ever played the game.”