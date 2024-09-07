Wheelchair basketball player from Fergus ends his Paralympic career
Patrick Anderson is heading home after his sixth – and final – Paralympic Games.
The 45-year-old wheelchair basketball player from Fergus, Ont. has been competing with the Senior Men’s National Team in Paris, France.
The Canadians were hoping for another medal after getting gold at the Paralympic Games in 2000, 2004 and 2012, as well as the silver medal in 2008. The team placed 11th in 2016 and 8th in 2020.
However, it wasn’t meant to be.
Team Canada fell to Germany in the bronze medal game on Saturday.
The final score was 75-62.
Anderson was the top player with a team high of 31 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
“A bronze medal would’ve been the perfect ending to this run – not just this couple of weeks, but for me, coming back in 2017 and all of the ups and downs, but that’s not how life works,” he said in a media release from Wheelchair Basketball Canada. “I’m still very proud to have gone on this journey with these guys. I’m really proud of them, and I look forward to seeing what they do going forward.”
Anderson was also one of two athletes to carry in the Canadian flag at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
According to Wheelchair Basketball Canada, Anderson is “largely considered to be the best wheelchair basketball player in the world and one of the greatest to have ever played the game.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No more porta-potties at B.C. construction sites starting Oct. 1
What some B.C. construction workers describe as the worst aspect of their jobs will be coming to an end next month, the province announced.
Police release video of Toronto plaza shooting that killed university student
A university student from Brampton was killed when two shooters fired indiscriminately into a crowded plaza in Toronto last month in what police say was a 'cowardly act.'
The iPhone is getting a 'glow' up. What to expect from Apple's Monday event
Apple excited fans with its vision for its 'Apple Intelligence' artificial intelligence system earlier this year. Now, it's time for the company to prove it really works.
BREAKING Manhunt underway after 5 people injured in Kentucky shooting near Interstate 75, officials say
Several people have been shot near Interstate 75 in Laurel County, Kentucky, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s office.
'Extremely vigorous' wildfire activity in central B.C. prompts crews to back off for safety
The wildfire fight in central B.C. intensified Friday, according to officials.
'Hopeless and helpless': Regina mother seeks help to treat rare spinal disease
Mary Grace Rico is seeking help in getting treatment for a rare spinal condition.
Trump campaigns in Wisconsin just days ahead of debate with Harris
With just days to go before his first — and likely only — debate against U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris, former U.S. president Donald Trump leaned into his familiar grievances about everything from his indictments to the border as he campaigned in one of the most deeply Republican swaths of battleground Wisconsin.
They were due to leave for their dream cruise in May. Three months on they’re still stuck at the departure port
It was the years-long cruise that was supposed to set sail, but saw its departure postponed… postponed… and postponed again.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.