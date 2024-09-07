Spill cleaned up in Kitchener creek
A spill reported earlier this week in the Schneider Creek has now been cleaned up, according to the City of Kitchener.
Staff said their sanitary and stormwater team learned about the spill near Borden Avenue on Tuesday evening.
They then coordinated the clean-up with the Ministry of Environment Conservation and Park, as well as the Region of Waterloo.
On Wednesday, a contractor was out at Schneider Creek working to contain the spill and prevent it from traveling downstream.
The city said the water was pumped out of the creek, into tanks and properly disposed of.
As for what the spill was, the city said: “The discharge is believed to have been caused by dewatering activities.”
Dewatering is the removal of groundwater or surface water from a plot of land, a process often used at construction sites.
The city asks anyone who sees a spill or discharge in the catch basins to reach out to their Corporate Contact Centre at 519-741-2345.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police release video of Toronto plaza shooting that killed university student
A university student from Brampton was killed when two shooters fired indiscriminately into a crowded plaza in Toronto last month in what police say was a 'cowardly act.'
No more porta-potties at B.C. construction sites starting Oct. 1
What some B.C. construction workers describe as the worst aspect of their jobs will be coming to an end next month, the province announced.
The iPhone is getting a 'glow' up. What to expect from Apple's Monday event
Apple excited fans with its vision for its 'Apple Intelligence' artificial intelligence system earlier this year. Now, it's time for the company to prove it really works.
BREAKING Manhunt underway after 5 people injured in Kentucky shooting near Interstate 75, officials say
Several people have been shot near Interstate 75 in Laurel County, Kentucky, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s office.
'Extremely vigorous' wildfire activity in central B.C. prompts crews to back off for safety
The wildfire fight in central B.C. intensified Friday, according to officials.
'Hopeless and helpless': Regina mother seeks help to treat rare spinal disease
Mary Grace Rico is seeking help in getting treatment for a rare spinal condition.
Trump campaigns in Wisconsin just days ahead of debate with Harris
With just days to go before his first — and likely only — debate against U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris, former U.S. president Donald Trump leaned into his familiar grievances about everything from his indictments to the border as he campaigned in one of the most deeply Republican swaths of battleground Wisconsin.
They were due to leave for their dream cruise in May. Three months on they’re still stuck at the departure port
It was the years-long cruise that was supposed to set sail, but saw its departure postponed… postponed… and postponed again.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.