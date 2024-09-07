Spill cleaned up in Kitchener creek

KITCHENER
    Schneider Creek in Kitchener on Aug. 6, 2024.
    A spill reported earlier this week in the Schneider Creek has now been cleaned up, according to the City of Kitchener.

    Staff said their sanitary and stormwater team learned about the spill near Borden Avenue on Tuesday evening.

    They then coordinated the clean-up with the Ministry of Environment Conservation and Park, as well as the Region of Waterloo.

    On Wednesday, a contractor was out at Schneider Creek working to contain the spill and prevent it from traveling downstream.

    The city said the water was pumped out of the creek, into tanks and properly disposed of.

    As for what the spill was, the city said: “The discharge is believed to have been caused by dewatering activities.”

    Dewatering is the removal of groundwater or surface water from a plot of land, a process often used at construction sites.

    The city asks anyone who sees a spill or discharge in the catch basins to reach out to their Corporate Contact Centre at 519-741-2345.

