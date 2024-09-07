Kitchener gas station robbed a knifepoint
Waterloo Regional Police are hoping the public can help them identify the person who robbed a Kitchener gas station.
At around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the Esso at the corner of Margaret Avenue and Guelph Street.
They learned the suspect, holding a knife, demanded cash from an employee before fleeing north on Margaret Avenue.
The employee was not hurt.
The suspect is described as white, with a heavy build and wore a brown hoodie, blue jeans and dark shoes.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
