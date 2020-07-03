KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total in the region up to 1,312.

That number includes 1,114 resolved cases and 116 deaths, leaving 82 active cases.

The region also updated its testing numbers on Friday, something it is now doing on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The results were low: the total number of tests done since Tuesday numbered just 856, or an average of just over 285 tests per day at a time when Ontario is processing more than 24,000 per day.

There is still one active outbreak in Waterloo Region, the one at the Sunnyside Home long-term care facility.

Since the outbreak was declared there on June 18, one resident and four staff members have tested positive for the virus.

There are no other active outbreaks listed on the region's website.

Across the province, 165 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Friday, marking the fourth straight day where the daily reported number of infections has fallen below 200.

Fourteen of the province's public health units reported no new cases of COVID-19.

There are now 35,535 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including 30,909 resolved ones and 2,682 deaths.