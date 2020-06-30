KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health has launched a map that shows the highest concentration of infections in the region.

Accounting for both outbreaks and non-outbreak cases, the Forest Heights/Forest Hill/Lakeside neighbourhood has the highest infection rate, at 992.9 per 100,000 people.

The Vanier/Rockway neighbourhood is next, with a rate of 945.6 cases per 100,000 people.

While both of those neighbourhoods have a high rate of outbreak-related cases, Vanier/Rockway also has the highest infection rate when adjusting for non-outbreak cases only.

When looking at only non-outbreak cases, that neighbourhood has an infection rate of 260.2 per 100,000 people, with 41 cases.

Woolwich Rural North also has one of the highest rates of infection rate, with 212.9 infections per 100,000 people. There are 15 non-outbreak cases there.

The neighbourhood with the third-highest infection rate is Southwest Kitchener. There, the rate is 190.4 per 100,000 people.

Public health officials have reported 39 non-outbreak cases there, and 62 total cases.

On the region's website, officials note that the data is skewed because of previous testing guidance that prioritized certain groups.

The website also notes that, just because your neighbourhood may look okay on the map, it doesn't mean you're safe.

"There is broad circulation of COVID-19 in our community. You should assume you could get COVID-19 anywhere in Waterloo Region," the region's website notes.

Several neighbourhoods on the map are considered not reportable because they have five cases or fewer.

The data also shows that five cases have invalid or missing postal codes.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,299 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region. That includes 1,094 resolved cases and 116 deaths.