Three injured in serious crash in North Dumfries Township

Waterloo regional police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in North Dumfries Township that sent three people to hospital.

Police responded to reports o a crash at the intersection of Dumfries Road and Greenfield Road, just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said a driver going down Greenfield Road was struck by the driver of a vehicle travelling north on Dumfries Road.

Among the three people injured was an 80-year-old woman who has life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for around six hours but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.