Three injured in serious crash in North Dumfries Township
Waterloo regional police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in North Dumfries Township that sent three people to hospital.
Police responded to reports o a crash at the intersection of Dumfries Road and Greenfield Road, just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Police said a driver going down Greenfield Road was struck by the driver of a vehicle travelling north on Dumfries Road.
Among the three people injured was an 80-year-old woman who has life-threatening injuries.
The intersection was closed for around six hours but has since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
