Three injured in serious crash in North Dumfries Township

    Waterloo regional police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in North Dumfries Township that sent three people to hospital.

    Police responded to reports o a crash at the intersection of Dumfries Road and Greenfield Road, just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

    Police said a driver going down Greenfield Road was struck by the driver of a vehicle travelling north on Dumfries Road.

    Among the three people injured was an 80-year-old woman who has life-threatening injuries.

    The intersection was closed for around six hours but has since reopened.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

