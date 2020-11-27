KITCHENER -- Three staff members at Grand Valley Institution have tested positive for COVID-19, but Correctional Service Canada said there are no cases among inmates.

A CSC official said there is no outbreak at the facility and the employees are self-isolating at home.

"When an employee becomes symptomatic or tests positive for COVID-19, they are required to self-isolate until they are cleared to return to work," a statement from CSC said in part.

In-person visits are temporarily suspended at Grand Valley Institution "due to the elevated rates of COVID-19 transmission in the community and positive staff test results."

All inmates and staff will be tested, according to CSC.

The institution is also operating on a "modified routine" to maintain the safety of staff and inmates.

"When institutions are on modified routines, movements are carefully considered within the institutions, including between ranges, to ensure physical distancing is maintained, as much as possible, and we are limiting possible spread until contact tracing can be fully completed," the statement said.

The statement also said they have an infection protocol in place and they are monitoring the situation closely.