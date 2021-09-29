This school in Guelph has logged more COVID-19 cases than any other in Ontario
A French Catholic elementary school in Guelph has confirmed 18 COVID-19 cases among students and staff since the school year began.
According to the province's school case dashboard, 17 of the infections at École élémentaire Catholique Saint-René-Goupil are among students and one is in a staff member.
As of Wednesday, that's the most school COVID-19 cases at any school in the province, figures from the dashboard show.
"It is a little alarming to see the number of cases, especially in such a short period of school being on," said parent Jessica Cossette.
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has declared a school-wide COVID-19 outbreak at the small French immersion school.
With 244 students at the school, that means about 7 per cent of students have tested positive for the virus.
Health officials maintain spread is not happening in the classroom but instead at home.
"At this point WDGPH maintains that transmission has not occurred at the school but has established that it has happened at home," Mikale-Andrée Joly, a spokesperson for the school board, Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir, said in an emailed statement. "Siblings of students from the first class closed are catching COVID-19 at home. Once these siblings are reported sick, WDGPH asks that their classes be closed as well."
The school's website shows five cohorts have been dismissed due to COVID-19 cases.
"The school and Board administration continue to work closely with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) in order to understand the reasons for which there continues to be cases reported throughout other classes, even when the class where the first case originated has been closed since September 13th," Joly said.
"The issue is there's classrooms (with) multiple cases, and when it's multiple cases, the issue has nothing to do with the household it has to do with school transmission," said Ryan Imgrund, a biostatistician who tracks COVID-19 cases in the province.
Despite the high number of cases and the school-wide outbreak, the Saint-René-Goupil remains open.
"The goal is to work with the school and families to keep the school open," Chuck Ferguson, a spokesperson for WDG public health, said in an emailed statement.
He said the health unit is working with families on what to do if a child is considered to have had a high-risk exposure to someone with COVID-19.
"If that child is unvaccinated any unvaccinated household member needs to stay home from school, childcare, and any non-essential activities," Ferguson said. "Because of how transmissible the Delta variant is WDG Public Health is applying this protocol to all schools."
Earlier this week, the health unit issued new protocols for unvaccinated household members of high-risk COVID-19 contacts. All unvaccinated members of a close contact's household must now also isolate until cleared by public health.
Public health and the school board are reminding parents to monitor children for COVID-19 symptoms and not send them to school if they are unwell.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal Court dismisses feds' Indigenous child-welfare appeals
The Federal Court has dismissed Ottawa's attempts to appeal a pair of rulings about providing services and compensation to First Nations children. In September 2019, the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruled Ottawa didn't properly fund child and family services, which resulted in it 'wilfully and recklessly' discriminating against Indigenous children living on reserve.
Ontario recommends people aged 18 to 24 take Pfizer over Moderna
An increase in cases of a rare heart condition in young adults who have received the COVID-19 Moderna vaccines has prompted Ontario to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech shots for those aged 18 to 24.
'It's a problem': As society reopens, many still suffering from pandemic anxiety
Even though more than 80 per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated and many businesses and schools have reopened across the country, the anxiety many people have experienced during the pandemic doesn’t appear to be abating.
'We need to mobilize now': Canadian Medical Association calls for supports in Alta. and Sask.
The president of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is the latest to call for action from provincial and federal governments to restore the health-care systems in Alberta and Saskatchewan which are crumbling under the weight of a fourth wave of COVID-19 patients.
How non-Indigenous people can respectfully observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Indigenous advocates say Canadians can observe the National Day For Truth And Reconciliation by listening to stories of residential school survivors, wearing orange shirts in solidarity, donating to Indigenous-led causes, and choosing to personally fight for one or more of the 94 calls to action.
NEW | Post-election, COVID-19 and environment tied as top issues for Canadians: Nanos
The environment and the enduring COVID-19 pandemic are now tied as the top issues of concern among Canadians, according to Nanos Research polling.
Alberta reports 1,682 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Alberta reported 1,682 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths on Wednesday.
Canadians should start their holiday shopping early amid supply chain woes: experts
Experts are advising Canadians to plan ahead and start their holiday shopping early if they don't want to be disappointed amid ongoing global supply chain issues and shortages affecting various sectors.
The workers who keep global supply chains moving are warning of a 'system collapse'
Seafarers, truck drivers and airline workers have endured quarantines, travel restrictions and complex COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements to keep stretched supply chains moving during the pandemic.
London
-
Warrant issued after $300K in stolen goods recovered
London police are looking for a 40-year-old man after seizing $300,000 in stolen property from two locations.
-
One new death, 13 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London as rates flatten
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Wednesday, as the first school closure due to an outbreak took effect.
-
Oxford Street in Riverbend neighbourhood to be closed until Thursday: police
Oxford Street West remains closed in both directions after a single-vehicle crash left hydro lines down at the intersection of Oxford Street West and Riverbend Road.
Windsor
-
'It’s about time': Local Indigenous community commemorates first-ever National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
The Indigenous community in Windsor-Essex say they have been “waiting a very long time” for the country to acknowledge its painful legacy of residential schools.
-
Healthcare workers and supporters protest hospital vaccination policy
About 200 people lined Tecumseh Road Wednesday afternoon calling out Windsor Regional Hospital for its mandatory vaccination policy.
-
WECHU holding firm, won’t ease restrictions on restaurants and nightclubs
The Windsor-Essex Health Unit won’t be lifting its so-called “curfew”, which forces bars, restaurants and nightclubs to close at midnight.
Barrie
-
Simcoe Muskoka in 'best case scenario' with COVID-19 cases, 14 new Wednesday
Simcoe Muskoka remains on a downward trend with COVID-19 cases, as the health unit reports 14 positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
-
Oh deer! OPP reports an increase in deer collisions on Simcoe County roads
OPP says there has been an increase in collisions with deer this month in Wasaga Beach, Clearview and Springwater.
-
Road rage leads to assault charge for Caledon driver
Police charged a Caledon man who they say rear-ended another vehicle in a fit of road rage.
Northern Ontario
-
Female hunter missing since Monday near Onaping has been found
A female hunter missing since Monday has been found, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Wednesday.
-
Greater Sudbury police officer charged with trespassing in Espanola
An officer with the Greater Sudbury Police Service has been charged with trespassing in connection with a Sept. 26 incident in Espanola.
-
Up to 40 unvaccinated staff at North Bay hospital could lose their jobs
A total of 40 staff at the North Bay Regional Health Centre are unvaccinated, the hospital says, and could face dismissal.
Ottawa
-
'I'm sorry that I didn't get it': Cornwall woman promotes COVID-19 vaccine after spending 24 days in ICU
A Cornwall woman's near-death experience and long-term stay in the intensive care unit is pushing her to speak publicly about COVID-19 vaccinations.
-
Ottawa's top doctor concerned children are attending school while symptomatic with COVID
Ottawa's medical officer of health is expressing concerns about children who test positive for COVID-19 attending school while symptomatic, and is urging parents to screen their children daily before going to school.
-
Here’s how you can mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at events happening in Ottawa to mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.
Toronto
-
Ontario recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine over Moderna for people 18 to 24 effective immediately
The Ontario government is now recommending that people between the ages of 18 and 24 receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine instead of Moderna due to an observed increase of myocarditis cases.
-
What will be open and closed on September 30 in Ontario
The September 30 holiday in Ontario will not be a stat, but there are business closures to be aware of.
-
Minimum wage in Ontario goes up on Oct. 1 and this is what you need to know
If you're making minimum wage in Ontario, your earnings are going to increase come Oct. 1.
Montreal
-
Man, 36, charged in killing of mother of five in another suspected femicide in Quebec
A 36-year-old Quebec man has been charged with second-degree murder of his ex-partner, a mother of five children.
-
Calls for Quebec premier to apologize after Liberal Greg Kelley gets scolding for comments about Joyce Echaquan's death
Quebec Liberal MNA Greg Kelley was reprimanded Wednesday by party leader Dominique Anglade for conflating the secularism law with the death of Joyce Echaquan.
-
How non-Indigenous people can respectfully observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Indigenous advocates say Canadians can observe the National Day For Truth And Reconciliation by listening to stories of residential school survivors, wearing orange shirts in solidarity, donating to Indigenous-led causes, and choosing to personally fight for one or more of the 94 calls to action.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia to take 'cautious approach' in final phase of reopening; mandates vaccines for health-care workers
Nova Scotia says it will move into the final phase of its reopening plan on Oct. 4 as planned but will proceed using a "cautious approach."
-
N.B. to offer booster shots to seniors in nursing homes; reports 84 new COVID-19 cases and one death
New Brunswick announced Wednesday that it will start providing a booster shot of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to residents of long-term care homes.
-
A 'horrible ending': N.S. man who laid hours in his driveway waiting for ambulance dies in hospital weeks later
An 86-year-old man who laid in his driveway for hours while waiting for an ambulance earlier this summer, has died after never leaving hospital.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba records 114 new COVID-19 cases, including 77 unvaccinated
Manitoba topped 100 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Developer no longer moving forward with Portage Place deal
It appears the deal to sell Portage Place Mall is dead.
-
Federal Court dismisses feds' Indigenous child-welfare appeals
The Federal Court has dismissed Ottawa's attempts to appeal a pair of rulings about providing services and compensation to First Nations children. In September 2019, the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruled Ottawa didn't properly fund child and family services, which resulted in it 'wilfully and recklessly' discriminating against Indigenous children living on reserve.
Calgary
-
Man electrocuted at Calgary’s Southcentre Mall
Calgary police say a man was killed after being electrocuted at Southcentre Mall on Wednesday.
-
Alberta reports 1,682 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Alberta reported 1,682 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths on Wednesday.
-
Calgary man charged in connection with human trafficking
Calgary police say a 28-year-old man is facing six charges in connection with an investigation into human trafficking.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 1,682 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Alberta reported 1,682 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths on Wednesday.
-
Edmonton mayoral candidates: Michael Oshry
The businessman and one-term city councillor jumped into the race because he’s convinced Edmonton must have a mayor with his set of skills.
-
Woman convicted in death of toddler found outside Edmonton church granted day parole
A woman convicted in the death of a 19-month-old boy found outside a church has been granted day parole for six months.
Vancouver
-
Bus crash: Transit employee dies after getting trapped between 2 vehicles in Vancouver
A transit employee who became trapped between two buses in downtown Vancouver Monday has died from his injuries.
-
COVID-19 in B.C.: Update on case counts coming after new regional restrictions announced
Another COVID-19 update will be delivered by B.C.'s health ministry Wednesday, the day after new regional restrictions were announced for part of the Lower Mainland.
-
B.C. regulator accuses marketing company, five other businesses of improper promotion of investments
B.C.'s securities regulator is alleging misconduct on the part of five companies involved in the province's mining, technology and cannabis industries, as well as a marketing company that promoted them.