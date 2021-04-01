KITCHENER -- Pharmacies in Waterloo Region are now booking appointments to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

The province released an expanded list of pharmacies offering the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday. The age eligibility to 55.

Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said the province asked for input on which pharmacies to include in the next stage of rollout.

"We did have input into the selection of pharmacies," Dr. Wang said at the region's COVID-19 briefing on Thursday morning. "One of the things we wanted to provide as input was a good distribution of the locations such that there was good coverage of our region and, in particular, areas where we see higher rates of COVID-19."

Dr. Wang said there appeared to be good coverage in the distribution of the pharmacies in Waterloo Region.

These locations will offer vaccines.

Kitchener:

Cook's Pharmacy, 1450 Block Line Road Unit 201

Fairway Lackner, Pharmacy 900 Fairway Crescent Unit 5

Food Basics Pharmacy, 1405 Ottawa St. North

Frederick Mall Pharmacy, 385 Frederick St Unit 15

Rexall, 324 Highland Road West

Rexall, 1405 Ottawa St. North Unit 16

Shoppers Drug Mart, 123 Pioneer Drive

Sobeys Pharmacy, 1187 Fischer Hallman Road

Wal-Mart Pharmacy, 2960 Kingsway Drive

Williamsburg Pharmacy, 1187 Fischer Hallman Road Unit 440

Waterloo:

Alphamed Pharmacy, 460 Albert St.

Carriage Crossing Pharmacy, 105 Oak Park Drive Unit 4

Loblaw Pharmacy, 450 Erb St. West

Sobeys Pharmacy, 450 Columbia St. West

Westmount Place Pharmacy, 50 Westmount Road North

Cambridge:

Med Health Pharmacy, 614 Coronation Blvd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 115 Dundas St. Unit 1

Wal-Mart Pharmacy, 22 Pinebush Road

Guelph:

Costco Pharmacy, 19 Elmira Road South

Drugstore Pharmacy, 1045 Paisley Road

Drugstore Pharmacy, 160 Kortright Road West

Rexall, 666 Woolwich St. Unit 140

A full list of pharmacy locations across Ontario, along with hours and contact information, can be found here.