KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they have arrested a third man in relation to a shooting on Westwood Drive earlier this month as they continue to search for another person.

On Wednesday, police announced that they had arrested a second 31-year-old man from Kitchener in connection to the shooting. According to a news release, the man is facing firearms charges and was held for a bail hearing.

The news comes days after another 31-year-old Kitchener man was arrested.

In the former case, officials said they originally came across the person in an unrelated incident.

"We came in contact with the male in regards to an unrelated incident," said Const. Andre Johnson. "At the time, the male was investigated and subsequently arrested in connection to the shooting on Westwood Drive."

The week before, police also arrested and charged a 23-year-old Kitchener man in relation to the shooting. That man was held for a bail hearing and faces several charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.

The shooting happened on Nov. 12 in the area of Westwood Drive and Westmount Road. Police said at the time that they believed it was a targeted incident and that no one was injured.

Officials are still looking to identify the man in a set of photos released out last week.

"So if you do have any information in regards to the third male and not yet spoken to investigators or left tips with Crime Stoppers to do so," Johnson said.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The names of the accused were not released by police.