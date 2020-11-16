Advertisement
Police looking to speak with man in connection to Kitchener shooting
Published Monday, November 16, 2020 5:57PM EST
Police have released this photo in relation to a shooting in Kitchener last week (Supplied: WRPS)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're looking to speak to a man in connection to a shooting in Kitchener last week.
The incident happened in the area of Westwood Drive and Westmount Road on Nov. 12 around 5:25 a.m.
Officials say they want to identify and speak to a man in relation to the shooting.
Police say after an extensive investigation, they found evidence confirming that a shooing occurred and believe it was a targeted incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.