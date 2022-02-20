Things to do on Family Day in Waterloo Region
Family Day long weekend is finally upon us and there are plenty of fun events to enjoy.
Here's a list of in-person activities in Waterloo Region for Monday, Feb. 21:
FAMILY DAY AT THE KITCHENER MARKET
Celebrate the long weekend at the Kitchener Market with an outdoor skate on the synthetic ice rink, dance along to live music, enjoy fresh donuts, snacks, and free hot chocolate.
Skaters are asked to bring their own skates to the synthetic ice rink.
Families can also register for indoor cooking classes and arts and crafts.
Date and Time:
Monday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Live music form 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
KW TITANS SEASON OPENER
The KW Titans kick off their 2022 basketball season with a Monday afternoon tilt against the London Lightning at The Aud.
The 2022 campaign marks the 10th anniversary season for the National Basketball League of Canada.
Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased on the KW Tickets website.
Date and Time:
Monday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m.
CHICOPEE SKI
The hills are open at Chicopee Ski Resort and the latest dumping of snow makes for ideal ski conditions.
Single all-access lift tickets for weekends and holidays start at $52, and $16 for kids ages six and younger.
More information can be found on the Chicopee Ski & Summer Resort website.
Date and Time:
All week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Family Day hours might differ)
FAMILY DAY WEEKEND FUN AT SCHNEIDER HAUS NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE
Enjoy wintry, outdoor activities this Family Day at Schneider Haus National Historic Site.
Snow painting, snow experiments and the Great Backyard Bird Count are included with the purchase of general admission tickets.
Ticket information can be found on the Region of Waterloo Museums website.
Date and Time:
Monday, Feb. 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
ST. JACOBS & ABERFOYLE MODEL RAILWAY
Take a first-hand look at southern Ontario's railway system in the late 1950s.
St. Jacobs & Aberfoyle Model Railway is open all Family Day weekend with a hand-built O scale model of Canadian National and Canadian Pacific railway, running through realistic scenery, industries and structures.
Tickets are $10 for anyone 13 and older and $5 for kids aged four to 12. Children under four years of age are free.
Date and Time:
Monday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
CAMBRIDGE PUBLIC SKATE & SWIM
The City of Cambridge is hosting a handful of Family Day skate and swim activities at local community centres and arenas.
Skaters can pre-register for public skate at the Hespeler Arena on Monday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Public skate is also open Monday at Galt Arena from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The W.G. Johnson Centre has aquacombo, splash swim, leisure swim and camp activities open throughout the day.
More information can be found on the City of Cambridge website.
