    • Thieves steal several laptops at University of Waterloo: WRPS

    Waterloo regional police included these photos of people they'd like to speak with in connection to an alleged theft at the University of Waterloo. (Submitted/WRPS) Waterloo regional police included these photos of people they'd like to speak with in connection to an alleged theft at the University of Waterloo. (Submitted/WRPS)
    The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating after they say there was a break-and-enter at the University of Waterloo (UW) last month.

    Two unknown men broke into an office and stole several laptops on June 17, according to a news release from WRPS.

    Police included photos of two people they’d like to speak with, believed to be connected to the incident.

    Police said the stolen computers have been remotely disabled by UW.

    Before making online purchases, police are encouraging members of the public to:

    • Inspect items before purchase and consider requesting proof of ownership
    • Contact police if you locate property being sold that you believe to be stolen.
    • Consider using the Buy and Sell Exchange Zones located in the parking lots of WRPS facilities when finalizing online transactions.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

