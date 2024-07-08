Brantford man charged with murder of 40-year-old woman
A Brantford man is charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead on Friday.
Around noon, police said they received a 911 call requesting a check on the well-being of a 40-year-old woman who lived at a home on Hampton Street.
When officers arrived, the woman was already dead.
Police said the homeowner, a 41-year-old man, was in medical distress and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
He was later arrested and charged with murder.
Police said the man and woman knew each other and, out of compassion for their families, their names will not be released.
No further details about the victim, including her manner of death, have been released.
