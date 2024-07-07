KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Thieves break into Cambridge LCBO

    The Cedar St. LCBO in Cambridge was targeted by thieves over the weekend. July 8, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News) The Cedar St. LCBO in Cambridge was targeted by thieves over the weekend. July 8, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police say thieves broke into a Cambridge LCBO over the weekend.

    Officers were called to the Cedar Street store at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

    Police said the thieves got into the store using a truck to damage its loading dock door.

    According to police, two of the suspects went inside to steal an unspecified amount of merchandise while the third remained outside with the truck.

    The first suspect is described as a white male with a heavy build. He was wearing a light-coloured shirt, black pants and black shoes.

    The second suspect is described as a white male with a slim build. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt, black jeans and grey running shoes.

    The third suspect is described as a while male with a slim build and was wearing all black.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777, ext. 2299.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News