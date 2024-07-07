Thieves break into Cambridge LCBO

Waterloo Regional Police say thieves broke into a Cambridge LCBO over the weekend.

Officers were called to the Cedar Street store at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the thieves got into the store using a truck to damage its loading dock door.

According to police, two of the suspects went inside to steal an unspecified amount of merchandise while the third remained outside with the truck.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a heavy build. He was wearing a light-coloured shirt, black pants and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white male with a slim build. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt, black jeans and grey running shoes.

The third suspect is described as a while male with a slim build and was wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777, ext. 2299.