Large quantity of ice cream stolen from Listowel business: OPP

The Perth County Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a break-in where hundreds of dollars’ worth of ice cream was allegedly stolen.

Police said it happened sometime between 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

They believe one or more people forcibly entered the business on Perth Line 86, at Tremaine Avenue South, in Listowel.

The damage and stolen product added up to about $800, according to a news release from OPP.

Police are asking anyone with information or security video of the area to give them a call.