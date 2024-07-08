Large quantity of ice cream stolen from Listowel business: OPP
The Perth County Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a break-in where hundreds of dollars’ worth of ice cream was allegedly stolen.
Police said it happened sometime between 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
They believe one or more people forcibly entered the business on Perth Line 86, at Tremaine Avenue South, in Listowel.
The damage and stolen product added up to about $800, according to a news release from OPP.
Police are asking anyone with information or security video of the area to give them a call.
