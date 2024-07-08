KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Large quantity of ice cream stolen from Listowel business: OPP

    An undated stock image of ice cream. (©luminaimages/shutterstock.com) An undated stock image of ice cream. (©luminaimages/shutterstock.com)
    Share

    The Perth County Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a break-in where hundreds of dollars’ worth of ice cream was allegedly stolen.

    Police said it happened sometime between 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

    They believe one or more people forcibly entered the business on Perth Line 86, at Tremaine Avenue South, in Listowel.

    The damage and stolen product added up to about $800, according to a news release from OPP.

    Police are asking anyone with information or security video of the area to give them a call.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News