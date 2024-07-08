University of Guelph urges protestors at the pro-Palestinian encampment to leave to avoid potential legal action

The University of Guelph is officially asking students at the pro-Palestinian encampment on campus to leave, or else they could face possible legal action.

Over the weekend, staff delivered a letter to the protestors “in a final effort to conclude the encampment peacefully.”

“The letter requested a peaceful and voluntary dismantling of the encampment similar to recent activity at the University of Toronto, Western University and the University of Waterloo by 8 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2024,” a statement from the school said.

The encampment was set up nearly 50 days ago and followed similar student movements at other Ontario universities, demanding that the school divest from Israeli companies profiting from the conflict in Palestine, along with other demands.

“If encampment participants dismantle voluntarily, the university will not pursue disciplinary action against students or employees for participating in it, though if a student or an employee engaged in violence, property damage, building barricades, unauthorized entry into buildings, harassment or discrimination, they will be held accountable,” the university said.

Members of the encampment responded to the school’s request on Monday. In a media release, they said U of G’s latest move was “another demonstration of bad faith.”

“The People’s Plaza for Palestine believes it is unrealistic to dismantle in a safe manner in this time frame and refuses to comply with the unrealistic expectation to abide by the arbitrary deadlines set by administration with the threat of legal action,” they added.

The students have also announced a press conference for Monday afternoon.

More to come.