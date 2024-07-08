Cambridge Fire investigating early morning blaze at business

An investigation is underway into an early morning fire at a Cambridge business.

Emergency services were called to a fire at the Cintas Uniform Company on Turnbull Court around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Cambridge Fire told CTV News there were no injuries and no one was inside at the time.

Damage to the building is substantial, they added.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Officials said it’s unlikely workers will be able to return to work Monday due to poor air quality inside the building.

Cambridge Fire’s prevention team remains on scene as the investigation continues.