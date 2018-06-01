

A comment made by an NDP candidate is causing controversy in the local campaign.

Catherine Fife made a comment about Doug Ford’s weight Wednesday night.

“They do not trust Doug Ford as far as they can throw him, which wouldn't be too far,” Fife said at the Andrea Horwath rally in Kitchener.

Her comment was posted online and quickly circulated backlash.

The Ford team was touring southwestern Ontario Thursday morning. "The radical NDP may want to go into the gutter and make personal attacks, but we're focused on our plan,” said Ford.

Andrea Horwath was focusing on the campaign.

I regret that we are being dragged down in this mudslinging because it doesn't help anyone,” she said.

Fife has represented the Waterloo riding for two elections.

She released a statement on Thursday that said:

"Yesterday, while pointing out the fact that Doug Ford has not been up front with Ontarians about his plan and what he would cut, I chose my words poorly. I apologize."

Friday marks six days until a new leader is chosen.

With files from CTV Kitchener’s Max Wark