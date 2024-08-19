The Olympics for servers: Annual tray race brings Waterloo Region restaurants together for charity

It was a highly anticipated day for servers and bartenders in Waterloo Region on Monday.

Ethel’s Lounge in Uptown Waterloo hosted the annual tray race, which sees teams from several different restaurants compete for bragging rights while raising money for charity.

For about 25 years, Ethel’s has hosted the event, which is like the Summer Games for servers.

“It’s our industry’s Christmas,” said Jimmy McDonald from Ethel’s.

This year, around 20 teams from different restaurants around the region participated in the obstacle-like relay race, which involves getting a tray from one end of the parking lot to the other without spilling any water – or as little as possible.

“What we’re doing is easy – for some,” said Ethel’s owner Glenn Smith, jokingly.

It is a balancing act in more ways than one. It’s not just about balancing the tray itself, but finding that perfect balance of competitive spirit and the overall focus of supporting the charity.

“Every year we’ve had different charities, so this year it’s for Food4Kids,” said Smith.

About $10,000 dollars has been raised through customer donations from each participating restaurant.

“Because of you, there’s going to be a contribution that’s going to change lives. It’s going to deliver hope, nutritious food and it’s happening right in your backyard,” said Faune Lang, director of philanthropy with Food4Kids Waterloo Region, while speaking to the teams.

Teams were forced to put their money where their mouth is, with confidence strong out of the gate as teams began the races.

“We got it. 100 per cent,” said Laura Kelley from Kentucky Bourbon.

Jeremy Rollins from Strykerz was in a full-out sprint at one point trying to get his team back in the race.

“The game plan is to keep drinking. Let’s have fun and I’m just going to have to run,” said Rollins.

Spills happened more frequently as the races went on, so strategies changed.

But there weren’t any elbows flying to ensure orders were delivered safely.

“No, no, no. We don’t do that here. Maybe on Taco Tuesday,” said McDonald, laughing.

The team from Kelseys wasn’t concerned about earning the top tray racing spot. But they were eyeing the top spot for donations.

“We raised over $3,000. My goal is always to raise the most,” said Mandy Nieman from Kelseys. “Have fun. It’s about bringing awareness to a charity, but also about the service industry.”

So next time you see one of these servers stressed and juggling a tray on a busy night, just remember it’s not as easy as it looks – especially with often more at stake than some bottled water.