The Boathouse gets final redevelopment approval

Kitchener city council has provided final approval for the redevelopment of The Boathouse, a key venue in Victoria Park.

Councillors approved the plan at a meeting on Monday.

Walkinshaw Holdings will transform The Boathouse into a venue for live music, food and indoor and outdoor entertainment.

“They will place a focus on social responsibility, with paid local live music a minimum of two days a week, and locally sourced food and drink,” a news release from the city said.

Renovations will include expansion of the outdoor patio, upgrading the interior, improving the entrance and “enhancing the views of Victoria Park Lake.”

The Boathouse closed to the public in the fall of 2019 after five years in business under the previous operator. The venue was a popular spot and known for being one of the most scenic patios in the city.

The city’s heritage committee gave the redevelopment project a unanimous stamp of approval in October, 2022.

In November, 2021, the city asked the public to submit suggestions about they want to see done to the facility.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2023 with doors opening to the public by the summer.