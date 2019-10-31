

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – The City of Kitchener is looking for a new operator for one of the most scenic patios in the city.

The Boathouse is closing to the public on Thursday after five years in business.

“We want to thank Mark Forwell for his commitment, and operation of the facility for the past five years,” said Brian Bennett, manager of business development, in a statement.

The city owns the venue and leases it to an operator. Previously, it was a bar and restaurant, with the contract awarded in 2014 to the former owners of Imbibe in downtown Kitchener .

So far, the city hasn't said why the previous tenants are leaving.

A news release from the city says it will be reviewing the future of the Boathouse and making a recommendation to begin recruiting a new tenant.

“The City of Kitchener will be establishing new Terms of Reference through a Request for Proposal process to find the next Victoria Park Boathouse operator," Bennett goes on in the statement.

He says that anyone interested should keep an eye out for details before the end of the year.