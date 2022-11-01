Heritage committee unanimously approves redevelopment of the Boathouse

The redevelopment of the Boathouse in Kitchener received a unanimous stamp of approval from the city’s heritage committee on Tuesday afternoon.

The vacant venue, in the heart of Victoria Park, is now one step closer to getting a makeover and some new amenities.

A rendering showing the proposed Boathouse development. (City of Kitchener)

Some of the changes proposed by Walkinshaw Holdings include a cantilevered patio, an addition to the west façade, upgrades to windows and doors and a new building entrance.

The now-red brick structure was originally built in 1929 and over the years has undergone a number of modifications. The majority of the building’s elements, including doors and windows, are not original to the building.

The Boathouse in Kitchener's Victoria Park. (CTV Kitchener)

A heritage study presented to committee members found that the building, park and heritage conservation district would not be adversely impacted by the proposed plans.

The study also found that the proposal supports the economic revitalization of the district and would create opportunities for more people to enjoy the historic site.

“One of our biggest drivers here, to bring back the vibrancy to this location, has actually been accessibility and how can we maintain a lot of the existing character of this building, and around the building and maintain the existing sight lines and romantic stylized elements,” said Matt Bolen from Edge Architects Ltd.

Now that the application has received the greenlight from committee, it will go to council on Dec. 12. Walkinshaw Holdings hopes to reopen the facility to the public in the spring of 2023.