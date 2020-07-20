KITCHENER -- It’s been four decades since Terry Fox made his way through Wilmot Township on his Marathon of Hope, but his legacy endures to this day.

On Monday, a memorial plaque will be unveiled at Petersburg Community Park commemorating Fox’s visit to the area.

“To celebrate Wilmot’s roll in this historic event, there will be a ceremony to unveil a memorial plaque in Terry’s honour,” said Wilmot Coun. Cheryl Gordijk in a video posted to her Twitter account.

On July 20, 1980, crowds gathered as Fox ran through New Hamburg, Baden and Petersburg, stopping for a rest break in New Dundee.

The idea for the memorial was submitted to Fox’s family by Gordijk’s husband, Nigel, and approved last year.

Together the couple organize the local Terry Fox Run.

“This is a community tribute, so the unveiling ceremony should be community-focused, too,” said Nigel Gordijk in a news release.

Guests of the small invite-only ceremony include some of the people who saw Fox running in the township in 1980, as well as a few local cancer survivors.

“Terry’s legacy is all around us. There are so many people who are alive today because they benefited from cancer research that was funded in his name,” added Gordijk.

Local companies donated time and materials to make the project a reality.

New Hamburg’s Riverside Brass produced the plaque for free, while the granite rock that the memorial will be mounted on was donated and put into place by Petersburg’s Tri City Materials.