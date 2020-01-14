CAMBRIDGE -- An attempted break-in at a Cambridge home was caught on camera and has left the homeowners shaken.

The attempt happened early Tuesday morning around 12:30 and woke the family up in a panic, including their 6-year-old child.

The video shows someone running into the door and kicking it. When that doesn’t work the masked person uses a crowbar to chip away at the door.

It appears someone is holding a weapon as well.

After several seconds of the group attempting to get through the door, they walk away.

The homeowners say they immediately called police.

Officials say police responded to the scene and are now investigating.