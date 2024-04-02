KITCHENER
    • Tensions reach boiling point during Guelph Storm game, head coach ejected

    Guelph Storm Head Coach Chad Wiseman got the boot from the bench after arguing with a penalty call during game three against the Soo Greyhounds. Guelph Storm Head Coach Chad Wiseman got the boot from the bench after arguing with a penalty call during game three against the Soo Greyhounds.
    As game three heated up between the Guelph Storm and Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds Monday night, tensions reached a boiling point.

    A controversial call sparked chaos during Monday night’s game, leading to the ejection of the Storm’s head coach.

    Chad Wiseman got the boot from the bench after arguing with a penalty call as the Storm and Greyhounds were tied at four with only seconds left to go in regulation play.

    “Coach Chad Wiseman not on the bench, he was kicked out for his comments on the late call in the third,” said one of the announcers.

    The Greyhounds struck in overtime and scored a power play goal, winning the game 5-4.

    “The Greyhounds got a three-nothing series lead and it comes in extremely controversial fashion. The Storm were up 4-1 and they’ll lose this one and you can hear what the crowd thinks of it. Absolutely unbelievable penalty call at the end of regulation and Allard right there snipes it home for the OT win.”

    Both teams will be back on the ice at the Sleeman Centre for game four Wednesday night.

