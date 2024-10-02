Tenants union fighting 'largest renovictor in Ontario'
Tenants from two Kitchener, Ont. apartment buildings worry they could soon be renovicted.
Residents say N13 notices were slipped under the doors of at least eight units at 141 Borden Avenue and 149 Borden Avenue, stating that they had to be out before renovations begin on Jan. 31, 2025.
Bree Hill has lived in her unit for the last 11 years.
She worries she won’t be allowed to move back in – or even pay the same rent.
Leaving her, and her three-month old son, with nowhere to go.
“We got our first notice two weeks ago, when I brought him home,” Hill told CTV News. “Which is not really a great housewarming thing to do.”
“I was furious because I was just out of the hospital after a stroke,” said Jayne Forbes, who has lived in her Borden Avenue apartment for seven years. “Two days later, there’s a notice on our door saying we’re being renovicted.”
She’s familiar with process.
Forbes said her family has been through three renovictions at three different buildings.
This time, though, she’s fighting back.
Seeking answers
“This is not right that he’s taking initiative to try and just put people out. Just saying he’s going to do work on the apartment. No, no, no. That’s not what you do. This is a home for people,” Forbes said. “We have nowhere else to go.”
The “he” she’s referring to is the man listed as the business director of the company that recently purchased the Borden Avenue building.
“Michael Klein tends to buy older buildings where the rents are lower because they’re rent-controlled, where there’s been tenants that have been living there for years, if not decades,” said Jacquie Wells, co-chair of the Acorn Waterloo Region chapter. “Many are low income, retired on fixed income, workers and families.”
Acorn, a tenants’ union, alleges companies associated with Klein have purchased buildings in communities from London to Toronto.
They’ve dubbed him the “largest renovictor in Ontario.”
“[He] starts off by renaming the company owning the building,” Wells explained. “It’s often either a numbered company, or a company that is just named after the address. And he separates himself. So it’s very hard for tenants to actually know who the owner is of their building.”
Acorn also calls him a “ghost,” as they haven’t been able to track him down.
CTV News also attempted to find contact information for Klein through various channels, but were unsuccessful. Most of his corporate profiles list different addresses.
Tenants said they took part in Wednesday’s protest because they have nothing left but their voices.
“I don’t want to lose my home,” Hill said. “I can’t afford anything else and I’m on maternity leave, too. Even before mat leave, I couldn’t afford it.”
Acorn is asking all levels of government to step up and create a landlord registry, along with other regulations.
Hamilton’s renoviction bylaw
Hamilton was the first city in Ontario to develop an anti-renoviction bylaw. Set to begin Jan. 1, 2025, landlords would be required to apply to the city before issuing an N13 notice for renovations, repairs or demolitions.
“Through this new process, the city gains awareness when an eviction notice has been issued to a tenant so it can help make sure tenants are offered supports where needed, including their right to move back into the unit once renovations are complete,” a press release stated.
Kitchener’s response
CTV News reached out to officials in Kitchener to find out if they would consider a similar bylaw.
“Evictions are not within the jurisdiction of the City of Kitchener – they are governed under provincial authority in accordance with the Residential Tenancies Act,” they explained in an email.
Kitchener does, however, have a rental replacement bylaw.
“The bylaw applies to properties where six or more rental units are proposed to be demolished,” the city explained in their email. “This bylaw provides tenants with three options: a rental replacement unit, a payout or a rent waiver. This bylaw provides a measure of security and stability to tenants and predictability to our development industry partners.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bloc leader says ultimatum stands after Liberals vote against motion seeking boost to seniors' benefits
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says his ultimatum to the government stands, after the Liberals voted against a motion seeking money to boost seniors' benefits on Wednesday.
DEVELOPING Israel battles militants on two fronts and reports 8 combat deaths as fears of a wider war mount
Israel's ground incursion into Lebanon to battle Hezbollah militants left eight Israeli soldiers dead Wednesday, while the region braced for further escalation as Israel vowed to retaliate for Iran's ballistic missile attack a day earlier.
Trump 'resorted to crimes' after losing 2020 U.S. election, prosecutors say
Donald Trump 'resorted to crimes' after losing the 2020 election, federal prosecutors said in a court filing unsealed Wednesday.
Canadian figure skater Sorensen suspended at least 6 years for 'sexual maltreatment'
Canadian figure skater Nikolaj Sorensen has been suspended for at least six years for 'sexual maltreatment,' the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner announced Wednesday.
U.S. airline safety board raises alarm over foreign carriers that may have Boeing 737 rudder issue
At least forty foreign air carriers could be flying Boeing 737 jets with a rudder control system that has the potential to jam, according to the Chair of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.
Dozens of suspected White supremacist gang members arrested in L.A. area in domestic terrorism investigation
A total of 68 suspected gang members, with ties to White supremacy, were charged in the Los Angeles area Wednesday in a large-scale takedown, federal prosecutors said.
Driver spotted going 234 km/h on Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end
A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after police observed a vehicle travelling 134 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end.
Canada's October temperatures set to teeter-totter due to record-breaking U.S. heat
Moving into the second week of October, the eastern half of Canada can expect some brisker fall air to break down from the north
Couple in a severe Uber crash can't sue because of an Uber Eats order
A married New Jersey couple that was in a severe accident during an Uber ride can’t sue the company because they and their daughter agreed to arbitration when they accepted the terms of service for a separate Uber Eats order, a court has ruled.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.