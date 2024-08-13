Temporary emergency women's shelter finds home in Cambridge

A new 20-bed emergency shelter for women is coming to Cambridge.

In a news release, YWCA Cambridge said their temporary shelter will be set up at Grace Bible Church at 2 Grand River Avenue South.

The temporary 24/7 shelter will be run by YWCA Cambridge and feature wraparound supports, such as mental and physical health services.

The idea to set up a shelter received approval from Regional Council during the 2024 budget process, and the YWCA has been searching for a home ever since.

"Grace Bible Church is thankful for the opportunity to work with the YWCA and the Region of Waterloo to provide a safe space for the Women’s Emergency Shelter for Unhoused Women. Recognizing the need within our local community, we believe this is both an answer to prayer and a practical way to care," Associate Pastor Byron Burton said via the release.

A YWCA Cambridge co-led study known as Project Willow identified a growing need for a dedicated women’s shelter. The study found many women experiencing homelessness don’t come forward due to fear of violence, family situations involving children or shame.

“Women deserve a safe and supportive place to go when they’re experiencing what’s often the worst and most traumatic time of their lives. We’re incredibly grateful for this important partnership with the Region of Waterloo and Grace Bible Church, and for the overwhelming support of other community partners and leaders,” YWCA Cambridge CEO Kim Decker explained.

The Region will be supporting the YWCA and working with them to develop an operational model.