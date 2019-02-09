

CTV Kitchener





A prank video was the inspiration for two teens that built a fort out of toilet paper in a store and stayed in it overnight.

According to Norfolk County OPP, a 13-year-old female and a 16-year-old male built the fort on Monday night in an aisle of a Simcoe store.

They returned to the store on Tuesday evening and fell asleep in the fort after the store closed.

Both woke up early the next morning to the sounds of employees restocking the shelves and ran to a bathroom in the building. An employee saw the teens, located them hiding in the restroom stall, and contacted the police.

The OPP says the two were very remorseful upon their arrival. Both teens were taken home to their parents by the police.

No charges were laid at the request of the store.