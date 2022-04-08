Teens arrested after BB guns and drugs found in vehicle at UW: WRPS

Two teenagers have been arrested after police say drugs and BB guns were found in their vehicle at the University of Waterloo.

Waterloo regional police first responded to a suspicious vehicle report from the university's special constable around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle tried to evade and flee from the constable, hitting a cruiser and parked truck while doing so, according to officials.

Police say they arrived, arrested the male driver and female passenger, and seized various drugs and BB guns in the vehicle.

An 18-year-old Waterloo man and 19-year-old Cambridge woman have each been charged with three counts of drug possession and possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose.

Police have not confirmed if the suspects are believed to be connected to two recent pellet gun or airsoft shootings, but say it will be a part of their investigation.