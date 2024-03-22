Teen facing weapons charge after BB gun seized during weapons investigation at Kitchener high school

KITCHENER
    A 16-year-old boy has been charged after reports of a firearm at a Kitchener high school.

    St. Mary’s High School was initially placed in a hold and secure as a safety precaution Friday afternoon while Waterloo regional police responded to a call around 1 p.m.

    Officers were told a male had been seen brandishing a firearm at the high school.

    School officials said a teen was arrested off school property and police confirm a BB gun was seized.

    A 16-year-old boy from Kitchener has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with probation.

    No one was hurt during the incident.

