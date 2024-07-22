Teen arrested in Kitchener after escaping detention facility in Wilmot Township

A 16-year-old has been arrested after he escaped from a secure detention facility in Wilmot Township.

The youth left from the Ray of Hope facility on Queen Street on July 21. Police said he was seen fleeing the area in a vehicle that had been waiting for him.

Waterloo Regional Police said he was arrested in the area of Highland Road West and Westheights Drive in Kitchener on Tuesday around 4 p.m.

He has been charged with escape and being at large without excuse.

Officers also completed a search at a home near where the arrest was made and charged the teen with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of breaching probation.

He is being held for a bail hearing.

The teen was in custody in relation to numerous charges including first degree murder, robbery with a firearm, weapon for a dangerous purpose and other firearm related offences.